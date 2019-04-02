Mackie’s gold trim CR3 desktop speakers upgrade your Mac audio for $70 (Reg. $100)

Guitar Center offers the Mackie CR3 50W Multimedia Monitors for $69.99 shipped. That’s a $29 savings off most online retailers including Amazon, $10 less than our previous mention and the best available. As some of the most popular speakers on the market today, the Mackie CR3’s deliver solid upgraded sound over your Mac’s built-in speakers. Features include 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch, and RCA inputs plus a sleek gold trim finish. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Those looking for something a bit more affordable may want to try Logitech’s Z313 Speaker System at $35. That’s 50% off today’s featured deal and you get the added bonus of a subwoofer.

Mackie CR3 Features: