Make smoothies & more w/ this 1000W Ninja Blender for $40 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $100)

- Apr. 2nd 2019 2:59 pm ET

Get this deal
$100 $40
0

NeweggFlash is offering the Ninja BL-480D Auto IQ One Touch 1000W Blender for $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $100, Best Buy has it on sale for $80 and Walmart offers it for $70 in new condition now. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. You’ll get both an 18- and 24-ounce cup, giving you the perfect size for an on-the-go smoothie. Plus, the 1,000W base will easily grind anything you throw at it. Rated 4.8/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option with a larger capacity, check out the BLACK+DECKER Countertop Blender with 5-Cup Glass Jar for $19 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as portable as the cups in the Ninja bundle above, but it’s a great alternative for those who want a larger capacity.

Ninja BL-480D One Touch Blender features:

Concoct fresh, healthy smoothies with this Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ single-serve blender. Pro Extractor Blades and a powerful 1000W motor provide efficient performance, and it comes with 18-oz. and 24-oz. Tritan cups with spout lids for travel-friendly drinking. This intelligent Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ single-serve blender has preprogrammed settings for easy, quick operation.

Get this deal
$100 $40

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Newegg

Newegg
Ninja

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide