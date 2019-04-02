Make smoothies & more w/ this 1000W Ninja Blender for $40 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $100)

NeweggFlash is offering the Ninja BL-480D Auto IQ One Touch 1000W Blender for $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $100, Best Buy has it on sale for $80 and Walmart offers it for $70 in new condition now. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. You’ll get both an 18- and 24-ounce cup, giving you the perfect size for an on-the-go smoothie. Plus, the 1,000W base will easily grind anything you throw at it. Rated 4.8/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option with a larger capacity, check out the BLACK+DECKER Countertop Blender with 5-Cup Glass Jar for $19 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as portable as the cups in the Ninja bundle above, but it’s a great alternative for those who want a larger capacity.

Ninja BL-480D One Touch Blender features:

Concoct fresh, healthy smoothies with this Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ single-serve blender. Pro Extractor Blades and a powerful 1000W motor provide efficient performance, and it comes with 18-oz. and 24-oz. Tritan cups with spout lids for travel-friendly drinking. This intelligent Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ single-serve blender has preprogrammed settings for easy, quick operation.