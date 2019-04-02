Shark ION Cordless Stick Vac offers 80 minutes of run-time for $238 (Reg. $400+)

- Apr. 2nd 2019 7:44 am ET

$238
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Shark ION F80 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $238 shipped. That’s down from the usual $400+ price tag at retailers like Best Buy and a new Amazon all-time low. Ditch your plug-in vacuum for this cordless model, which features up to 80 minutes of total run-time on a full charge. Includes two removable batteries and a docking station. Ideal for “everyday dirt, debris, pet hair, and high-traffic areas.” Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 100 Amazon customers.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? The best-selling BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Vacuum is a nice choice for a fraction of the price. It offers similar run-times in a compact design that weighs just a few pounds. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 16,000.

Shark ION F80 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

  • Powerful cordless suction for everyday dirt, debris, pet hair, and high-traffic areas
  • Up to 80 minutes of total runtime with 2 batteries in hand vacuum power mode. Vacuum, switch the battery, and keep going
  • 2X ION Power Pack System includes 2 removable, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a charging dock
  • MultiFLEX technology enables convenient under furniture reach and freestanding, compact storage
