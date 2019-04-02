For $80, you can boost Wi-Fi coverage w/ two of Tenda’s Nova 802.11ac Mesh Routers (20% off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Tenda Nova 802.11ac Mesh Routers (MW6) for $79.99 shipped when coupon code 20OFFMW6 has been applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Just yesterday I called out how much I love having mesh Wi-Fi in my home. This two-pack is able to span up to 4,000 square feet, yielding plenty of coverage for most homes. You’ll be able to manage parental controls, passwords, and more using the free Tenda app, making changes just a couple of taps away. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Truth be told, I cut back from three mesh routers to two in my home by simply running an Ethernet cable from my modem to one of them in the center of the house. You can do the same with this $10 Flat Ethernet Cable. It’s 50 feet long, allowing you to significantly improve the positioning of your router.

Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi System features: