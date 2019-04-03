Anker’s Bolder Flashlight is rechargeable, bright, IP65-rated, and at its 2019 low: $15 (Prime only)

- Apr. 3rd 2019 2:20 pm ET

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering Prime members its Bolder Rechargable Flashlight (LC40) for $15.29 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s nearly 25% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. This flashlight offers 400 lumens of brightness and a rechargeable 3350mAh battery that lasts up to 20 hours. An aluminum body with anti-slip finish makes it easy to hold on to. It’s one of Amazon’s best-selling handheld flashlights and has a very respectable 4.5/5 star rating.

Apply today’s savings towards an $8 holster so you can keep your hands free while still having you new flashlight always ready to shine. With a clip that rotates a full 360-degrees, you’ll always be able to adjust your its angle. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Anker Bolder LC40 Rechargable Flashlight features:

  • SUPER-BRIGHT: 400-lumen Cree LED (50000-hour lifespan). A compact, yet radiant flashlight to illuminate any dark spot, space, or place. Features High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS modes.
  • LONG-LASTING: Up to 20 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 3350mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in 6 hours with a 5V 1A adapter (not included) and the included Micro USB cable.

