Anker’s Bolder Flashlight is rechargeable, bright, IP65-rated, and at its 2019 low: $15 (Prime only)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering Prime members its Bolder Rechargable Flashlight (LC40) for $15.29 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s nearly 25% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. This flashlight offers 400 lumens of brightness and a rechargeable 3350mAh battery that lasts up to 20 hours. An aluminum body with anti-slip finish makes it easy to hold on to. It’s one of Amazon’s best-selling handheld flashlights and has a very respectable 4.5/5 star rating.

Apply today’s savings towards an $8 holster so you can keep your hands free while still having you new flashlight always ready to shine. With a clip that rotates a full 360-degrees, you’ll always be able to adjust your its angle. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Anker Bolder LC40 Rechargable Flashlight features: