Audio-Technica’s AT2020 Studio XLR Microphone is now down to $79 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone for $79 shipped. It appears as though this model is getting a $20 discount right now at most major retailers including B&H, Guitar Center and Sweetwater. Regularly $100, today’s deal is straight 20% price drop. It is also the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon over the last year, which was a one-day holiday offer at $75. Perfect for your budding home studio, you will need an audio interface for this side-address studio condenser. This is easily one of the most affordable XLR mics out there from a well-respected brand in the space. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

The USB version of this mic (which will run you an extra $70) was one of the top picks in our best podcast gear roundup. The XLR model was just barely beat out by some of the more high-end (and more expensive) AT mics. Speaking of which, be sure to browse through our feature piece on how to make your mic sound a whole lot better using an isolation shield.

Audio-Technica AT2020 Condenser Studio XLR Mic: