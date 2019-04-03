Feel like a Jedi w/ Bio Bidet’s motion-sensing Flow Kitchen Faucet: $110 (40% off, Amazon low)

- Apr. 3rd 2019 12:57 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Bio Bidet Flow Motion Sensor Kitchen Faucet for $109.88 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $74 off the going rate found at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and beats the lowest price we have tracked by a buck or two. This faucet can be pulled down and used as a sprayer and even features two modes that can be switched with the press of a button. A hand-free motion sensor provides a futuristic feel that will have you feeling like a Jedi. The sensor is battery-operated, making installation and maintenance quite simple. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Keep your sink (and nearly everything else) shiny with a bunch of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes for $11. This bundle comes with three tubs that each contain 75 wipes. One of the containers offers a fresh scent and the other two smell like lemons.

Bio Bidet Flow Motion Sensor Kitchen Faucet features:

  • HANDS FREE MOTION SENSOR, The Flow faucet allows hands free multi tasking for a more hygienic kitchen solution
  • NO HARDWIRING REQUIRED-Flow operates wonderfully and beautifully, battery operated, Skip the expensive and complicated hardwiring, and choose FLOW
  • SmartLatch RETRACTION, Fluid and quiet retraction of the braided black nylon hose automatically docks the spray head back into place
Bio Bidet

