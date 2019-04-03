CORSAIR’s VOID Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset drops to $70 shipped ($30 off)

Newegg is currently offering the CORSAIR VOID Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped when code EMCTYTV35 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $30 discount, comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Today’s offer also beats Best Buy’s current sale price by $10. The VOID Pro gaming headset pairs dual 50mm neodymium drivers with a wireless design, RGB accent lighting, 16 hours of battery life and more. There’s also a built-in noise-cancelling microphone as well as low-latency Dolby 7.1-Channel Surround Sound audio. Nearly 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you can live without the inclusion of RGB, a wireless design or the other premium features, the CORSAIR Void PRO Surround Gaming Headset can score you some additional savings at $66.

A great way to put your savings to work is by picking up the CORSAIR ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand. It not only sports flashy RGB lighting, but also provides a nice spot for you to rest and recharge your headphones.

CORSAIR VOID Pro RGB Gaming Headset features:

Upgrade your game play with this Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless headset. Its mesh ear cups deliver airflow for comfortable wear, and the custom-tuned speaker drivers provide crystal clear sound. The 40-foot range and 16-hour battery life of this Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless gaming headset let you game for hours.

