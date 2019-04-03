Fisher’s Space Pen writes upside down & in extreme temperatures, now under $11 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Fisher Space Ballpoint Retractable Pen (Black) for $10.67. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly about $15, it has slowly been dropping throughout 2019 and is now at the Amazon all-time low. This space pen can write upside down, in zero gravity and can even handle extreme temperatures. It is also “precision assembled,” hand tested, and comes with a lifetime guarantee “against all manufacturing defects.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now if the versatility and robust nature of the space pen doesn’t get you excited, Amazon’s Gold Box has you covered. Today’s BIC sale is filled with notable deals on writing utensils from just $3 Prime shipped. You’ll get a lot more pens for your money there.

Fisher Space Ballpoint Retractable Pen: