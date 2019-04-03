Amazon offers up to 40% off BIC pens, highlighters, markers and more from $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off BIC pens, highlighters, dry erase markers and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings across the board along with some deep price drops. There’s a wide selection of products today so you’ll want to browse through if you’re looking for anything specific, but we have listed our top picks down below the fold to make things a little bit easier.
Top Picks from the Sale:
***Note: some items are listed as add-ons. That means you’ll need to include them in an order of at least $25 to redeem the special price.
- 12-Pack BIC Brite Liner Highlighters $4 (Reg. $6+)
- 24-Pack BIC Brite Liner Highlighters $5.50 (Reg. $9)
- 12-Pack BIC Brite Liner Tank Highlighters $3 add-on (Reg. $6)
- 60-Pack BIC Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen $3.50 add-on (Reg. $5+)
- 36-Pack BIC Bold Retractable Ballpoint Pen $10.50 (Reg. $20)
- And many more…
While we are talking office products, you might as well grab some succulents to brighten up your space. Amazon is still offering 20% off 12 and 20-pack bundles right here.
BIC Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen:
The BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ball Pen comes with a versatile 1.0mm medium point that creates vivid lines, making it suitable for a wide variety of writing activities. These reliable pens feature a durable tungsten carbide ball point that releases ink consistently and evenly. The translucent barrel lets you see the remaining ink supply, while the flexible round barrel design keeps you comfortable during extended writing sessions.