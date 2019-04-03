This 35-piece microdriver set is perfect for getting into tight spaces at $12.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the GearWrench 35-Piece MicroDriver Set (85035) for $12.68 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever found yourself in a spot that’s too tight to use a normal screwdriver, this kit is for you. It allows you to get into hard-to-reach spots and offers a ratcheting mechanism so you don’t have to even remove the tip from the screw in order to keep turning it. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds and is a #1 best-seller.

