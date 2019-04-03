This 35-piece microdriver set is perfect for getting into tight spaces at $12.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the GearWrench 35-Piece MicroDriver Set (85035) for $12.68 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever found yourself in a spot that’s too tight to use a normal screwdriver, this kit is for you. It allows you to get into hard-to-reach spots and offers a ratcheting mechanism so you don’t have to even remove the tip from the screw in order to keep turning it. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds and is a #1 best-seller.
Nomad Base Station
For jobs requiring smaller tips, check out this Best Choice 9-Piece Precision Screwdriver Set for $10 Prime shipped. Though it’s not designed to get into small spaces, it’s a great option for small electronics repair.
GearBest Micro DriverSet features:
- Set includes MicroDrive Gear Wrench; square end 1/4 inch adapter; 5 piece 6 point metric socket set; 5 piece 6 point standard socket set; 18 piece 1/4 inch shank bits set and 5 piece 5/16 inch shank bits set
- Set is made from all metal construction of the finest tool steel
- Tools have a full polish chrome finish for long tool life
- Screwdriver bits have internal bit feature which forces bit surface to the opposite side for maximum fastener retention
- Blow molded carry case has a spot for each tool for safe storage and easy access