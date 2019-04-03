Gerber Pack Hatchet Camping Axe delivers a stainless steel build for $26 via Amazon

Amazon offers the Gerber Pack Hatchet Camping Axe in Sage Green for $25.85 shipped. That’s down from the regular price of as much as $40, although most retailers have it for around $35 after shipping costs are accounted for. Whether you’re chopping wood or just enjoy the great outdoors, having a camping axe on hand is not the worst idea. This model offers a rubber molded handle for “added grip and comfort” and it’s made from stainless steel, so you know it will last. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Looking for something a bit more portable? Consider hitting up our guide to the best multi-tools starting at under $5. You’ll find a wide range of styles here from Gerber, Leatherman and more to fit any need.
Gerber Pack Hatchet Camping Axe features:
- Full tang construction means steadiness in hand and the strength to power through swinging chores
- A tall blade Grind retains optimal sharpness
- The handle is wrapped in a rubber over mold for added grip and comfort
- For a compact tool, the Pack Hatchet delivers an impressive amount of function. Exaggerated finger grooves in the handle allow for incredible edge control while choking up to handle detail work and precise cuts.