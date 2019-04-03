Gerber Pack Hatchet Camping Axe delivers a stainless steel build for $26 via Amazon

- Apr. 3rd 2019 2:57 pm ET

$26
0

Amazon offers the Gerber Pack Hatchet Camping Axe in Sage Green for $25.85 shipped. That’s down from the regular price of as much as $40, although most retailers have it for around $35 after shipping costs are accounted for. Whether you’re chopping wood or just enjoy the great outdoors, having a camping axe on hand is not the worst idea. This model offers a rubber molded handle for “added grip and comfort” and it’s made from stainless steel, so you know it will last. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more portable? Consider hitting up our guide to the best multi-tools starting at under $5. You’ll find a wide range of styles here from Gerber, Leatherman and more to fit any need.

Gerber Pack Hatchet Camping Axe features:

  • Full tang construction means steadiness in hand and the strength to power through swinging chores
  • A tall blade Grind retains optimal sharpness
  • The handle is wrapped in a rubber over mold for added grip and comfort
  • For a compact tool, the Pack Hatchet delivers an impressive amount of function. Exaggerated finger grooves in the handle allow for incredible edge control while choking up to handle detail work and precise cuts.
$26

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Gerber

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp