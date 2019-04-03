Gerber Pack Hatchet Camping Axe delivers a stainless steel build for $26 via Amazon

Amazon offers the Gerber Pack Hatchet Camping Axe in Sage Green for $25.85 shipped. That’s down from the regular price of as much as $40, although most retailers have it for around $35 after shipping costs are accounted for. Whether you’re chopping wood or just enjoy the great outdoors, having a camping axe on hand is not the worst idea. This model offers a rubber molded handle for “added grip and comfort” and it’s made from stainless steel, so you know it will last. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

