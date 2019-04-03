With the announcement of LEGO Spike Prime, the company is really showing off its commitment to the classroom. LEGO Spike Prime is made with students spanning grades 6-8 in mind, but let’s be honest, every age group can have fun with it.

The set comes with a total of 523 pieces that all work together to provide builders with everything needed to make their own robots. LEGO touts that its hardware is easy to use and that the decision to use Scratch as the programming language will result in an intuitive experience for everyone involved.

LEGO Spike Prime is fun and educational

Nearly everyone has fond memories of playing with LEGO bricks. With such a wide variety of styles, kits, and colors, the company makes it very easy for everyone to have fun while also being creative. It’s been true for decades, and it still rings true today with LEGO Spike Prime.

Out of the 523 pieces included with LEGO Spike Prime, the most interesting has to be the programmable hub. It features six ports that can be used as inputs or outputs, a 5×5 light matrix, a speaker, a six-axis gyro, and a rechargeable battery.

Bluetooth connectivity enables users to connect using the LEGO Spike app, which will be available for iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS. Builders will be able to code easily using Scratch thanks to a drag-and-drop interface that teaches important programming concepts like variables, arrays, and more.

For those who perform better with some initial guidance, LEGO Spike Prime has ten lesson plans initially, and more may become available over time. Difficulties range from beginner to intermediate and most of the lesson plans take between 45-90 minutes to complete.

Pricing and availability

LEGO Spike Prime is priced at $329.95 and is available for pre-order today. Although you can reserve your own now, you’ll have to wait until sometime in August to receive it. While a long wait is involved, we can all agree that it’s probably best that this set won’t distract us from spending time outdoors this summer.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering the fun I have with my 3D printer and my recent addiction to Apple’s drag-and-drop Shortcuts app, it should be rather obvious that LEGO Spike Prime is a set that I heartily recommend investing in.

If the $330 price tag holds you back, there are plenty of other fun coding toys out there to get started with. Alternatives include Anki Cosmo, Sphero Mini, and a plethora of options from Wonder Workshop, to name a few. Whether you opt for one of these or the new LEGO Spike Prime, you can be certain that a fun and educational experience is lying ahead.