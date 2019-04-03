This 6-liter hybrid humidifier combats dry spaces for $68.50 shipped (Reg. $95)

Amazon offers the Levoit 6-liter Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier for $68.36 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly around $95, this beats our last mention by nearly $10 and is the best available. If you’re often finding yourself in a dry environment, this humidifier is perfect for you. The large-capacity 1.5-gallon/6L water tank allows for 20 to 36 hours of continuous use. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
If you want something smaller, check out the Honeywell Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier (HUL520B) at $28 shipped. Though it doesn’t have as large of a capacity as the above model, it’s great for dorm rooms or office spaces.
Levoit 6L Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier features:
- Displays Actual Humidity: Always reads the exact value of humidity level so that you can set a suitable and comfortable humidity level based on the surrounding
- Touch Control & Remote Control: Sensitive touch control panel is easy to operate and the included remote also controls any settings for convenience
- Huge Capacity: Large 1. 5 Gallon/6L capacity allows for 36 hours of continuous use in Mist Level 1; With a super high mist output of up to 500ml/hr., can easily handle a bedroom, living room, or office
- Whisper-quiet: Ultrasonic air diffusion produces very low noise for a quiet humidification that even babies cannot hear
- Smart Auto Mode & Aromatherapy: Designed with Auto mode to automatically diffuse mist to adjust the humidity to the most suitable level.