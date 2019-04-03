Logitech’s $93 Slim Combo Case pairs your 9.7-inch iPad with a backlit keyboard (Reg. $120)

The official Best Buy eBay storefront offers the Logitech Slim Combo Keyboard Case for 9.7-inch iPad at $92.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s good for a $27 discount from the going rate, is $7 under the previous price drop and is the lowest we’ve tracked all-time. Logitech’s Slim Combo brings a full backlit keyboard to your iPad complete with a multi-angle stand, protective casing and more. The keyboard can swap between four different configuration and uses Bluetooth to pair with your device. It also has a spot to stow your Apple Pencil. Rated 4/5 stars from nearly 450 shoppers.

If backlit keys and some of the Slim Combo’s other premium features aren’t worth the slightly higher price tag, save a bit by opting for Logitech’s Slim Folio instead. It still packs a full keyboard into a 9.7-inch iPad case, but at $85.

Logitech Slim Combo Keyboard iPad Case features:

Focus on productivity with this Logitech protective case. It has a detachable keyboard that ensures you can work hard on your iPad without having to use the on-screen keyboard, and it keeps it in an upright position for ease of use. This Logitech protective case also keeps your iPad’s screen safe as you take it out and about.