Protect your photography gear, more with Pelican’s iM2200 Storm Case at $70 (Save 44%)

- Apr. 3rd 2019 9:00 am ET

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Pelican iM2200 Storm Case for $69.95 shipped. That’s good for a $55 discount from the going rate at Amazon, comes within $3 of the all-time low there and is the second-best price we’ve seen. Lined with protective foam padding, Pelican’s Storm Case is dent and shatter-resistant. If you’re in need of a way to safely transport delicate gear like photography equipment and more, this case has your back with its tough, rugged, and lightweight design. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Today’s offer on the Storm Case gives you plenty of space to store cargo with a 15 x 15.5 x 6-inch interior. If you don’t need that much storage, the Pelican 1200 Case at $55 may be a more cost-effective solution. 

Pelican iM2200 Storm Case features:

  • HPX High Performance Resin Case
  • Multilayered Cubed Foam Bottom
  • Dent and Shatter Resistant
  • Tough, Rugged, and Lightweight
  • Airtight and Watertight
  • Press & Pull Latches
  • Unbreakable Molded-In Hasps
  • Permanently Attached Vortex Valve
  • Soft-Grip, Solid-Core Carrying Handle

