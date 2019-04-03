Protect your photography gear, more with Pelican’s iM2200 Storm Case at $70 (Save 44%)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Pelican iM2200 Storm Case for $69.95 shipped. That’s good for a $55 discount from the going rate at Amazon, comes within $3 of the all-time low there and is the second-best price we’ve seen. Lined with protective foam padding, Pelican’s Storm Case is dent and shatter-resistant. If you’re in need of a way to safely transport delicate gear like photography equipment and more, this case has your back with its tough, rugged, and lightweight design. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Today’s offer on the Storm Case gives you plenty of space to store cargo with a 15 x 15.5 x 6-inch interior. If you don’t need that much storage, the Pelican 1200 Case at $55 may be a more cost-effective solution.

Pelican iM2200 Storm Case features:

HPX High Performance Resin Case

Multilayered Cubed Foam Bottom

Dent and Shatter Resistant

Tough, Rugged, and Lightweight

Airtight and Watertight

Press & Pull Latches

Unbreakable Molded-In Hasps

Permanently Attached Vortex Valve

Soft-Grip, Solid-Core Carrying Handle