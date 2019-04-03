Make your Apple Watch fancy w/ these budget-friendly Milanese loop bands from just $5

- Apr. 3rd 2019 12:40 pm ET

0

ST-bands (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Penom Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band in multiple sizes and colors from $4.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 77PV5BCI at checkout. Our favorite style would be the Space Gray 44mm option, which drops to $5.99 with the above code. Regularly $12, this is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. For those who don’t want to pay Apple’s bloated $149 for a Milanese loop band, this is a great alternative. Plus, you could get multiple styles for a fraction of Apple’s cost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about our massive roundup of Apple Watch bands from just $5. We’ve got just about any style you’d want at great, affordable prices.

Penom Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:

  • For Apple Watch Band 42mm/38mm/44mm/40mm: Top stainless steel mesh loop apple watch strap for iWatch Sports Edition series 4 3 2 1
  • IWatch Bands 42mm/38mm/44mm/40mm: Milanese loop band with durable adapters, very comfortable to wear and easy to install
  • For Apple Watch Band: Fit for all 42mm/38mm/44mm/40mm versions of iwatch band,fit wrist size: 44/42mm:6.15 Inch – 10.35 Inch;40/38mm: 5.9 Inch – 9.0 Inch
  • The Strong Magnet at the end of the band can adjust the length to the wrist size.
  • One Year Warranty for apple watch milanese loop.Feel free to contact for any quality issues

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
Penom

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide