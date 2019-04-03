REI Outlet takes 50% off over 700 items: The North Face, Oakley, Merrell & more

- Apr. 3rd 2019 9:29 am ET

REI Outlet is currently offering over 700 items at 50% off including top brands such as The North Face, Oakley, Merrell and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is The North Face Apex Risor Jacket for men that’s marked down to $74. For comparison, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen and it was originally priced at $149. This lightweight jacket is wind and water-resistant and its zippered hand and chest pockets allow you to store small items. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

