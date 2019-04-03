REI Outlet takes 50% off over 700 items: The North Face, Oakley, Merrell & more

REI Outlet is currently offering over 700 items at 50% off including top brands such as The North Face, Oakley, Merrell and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is The North Face Apex Risor Jacket for men that’s marked down to $74. For comparison, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen and it was originally priced at $149. This lightweight jacket is wind and water-resistant and its zippered hand and chest pockets allow you to store small items. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- The North Face Apex Risor Jacket $74 (Orig. $149)
- Helley Hansen Vanir Baldur Rain Jacket $162 (Orig. $325)
- Dakine Huntsman Insulated Jacket $140 (Orig. $280)
- Sole Navigate Sandals $50 (Orig. $100)
- Oakley Enduro Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $140)
Our top picks for women include:
- Merrell Bare Acess Flex E-Mesh $55 (Orig. $110)
- Outdoor Research Plaza Down Vest $87 (Orig. $175)
- The North Face Apex Chromium Jacket $60 (Orig. $160)
- Helly Hansen Holda Quilted Jacket $100 (Orig. $250)
- The North Face Cryos Down Bomber Jacket $275 (Orig. $550)
