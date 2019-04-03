Let Shark’s ION 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum handle your chores at $300 (Reg. $380)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Shark ION 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate, is the second lowest offer we’ve tracked and the best since 2017. With a 60-minute runtime, this robot vacuum works with your smartphone to make cleaning a cinch. It includes a nine-foot boundary strip to keep the robotic vacuum from entering certain rooms or sweeping particular locations. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 290 shoppers.
If you’re looking to bring Alexa control into the mix alongside smartphone compatibility, Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S gets the job done at $224.
Shark ION 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum features:
Relax and read a book while this SHARK® ION™ robotic vacuum takes care of the carpets. A smartphone app lets you schedule it with voice commands, and its navigation system helps it deftly avoid obstacles on your floors. The self-cleaning brush roll and hair detangling technology of this SHARK® ION™ robotic vacuum minimize maintenance time.
