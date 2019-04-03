Let Shark’s ION 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum handle your chores at $300 (Reg. $380)

- Apr. 3rd 2019 3:34 pm ET

Get this deal
$380 $300
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Shark ION 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate, is the second lowest offer we’ve tracked and the best since 2017. With a 60-minute runtime, this robot vacuum works with your smartphone to make cleaning a cinch. It includes a nine-foot boundary strip to keep the robotic vacuum from entering certain rooms or sweeping particular locations. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 290 shoppers.

If you’re looking to bring Alexa control into the mix alongside smartphone compatibility, Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S gets the job done at $224.

Shark ION 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum features:

Relax and read a book while this SHARK® ION™ robotic vacuum takes care of the carpets. A smartphone app lets you schedule it with voice commands, and its navigation system helps it deftly avoid obstacles on your floors. The self-cleaning brush roll and hair detangling technology of this SHARK® ION™ robotic vacuum minimize maintenance time.

Get this deal
$380 $300

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
eBay Daily Deals Shark

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go