Cut logs without gas or oil thanks to Sun Joe’s splitter, now $129 (Reg. $160)

- Apr. 3rd 2019 1:42 pm ET

$129
0

Amazon offers the Sun Joe LJ10M Log Splitter for $129 shipped. Also at Home Depot and Walmart. That’s a $30+ savings off the regular price and the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon over the last year. If you’re tired of dealing with gas or oil, give this manual Sun Joe log splitter a try. It is capable of handling logs up to 18-inches long and 8-inches wide. The hydraulic ram “builds up to 10 tons of driving force.” Ships with a two-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re ready to quite go the manual route, consider BLACK+DECKER’s alligator lopper electric chainsaw. It’s nearly 50% less and delivers a four-inch capacity, which should do the job for smaller logs and twigs. It has stellar ratings as well.

Sun Joe Log Splitter features:

  • For logs up to 18 in. long x 8 in. wide
  • Powerful hydraulic ram builds up to 10 tons of driving force
  • Log cradle prevents split wood from falling. Wheel size (inch): 2.48
  • Durable steel construction. Other features: wheels for easy portability
  • Full 2-year warranty
  • No gas, oil or cords
$129

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Sun Joe

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp