Cut logs without gas or oil thanks to Sun Joe’s splitter, now $129 (Reg. $160)

Amazon offers the Sun Joe LJ10M Log Splitter for $129 shipped. Also at Home Depot and Walmart. That’s a $30+ savings off the regular price and the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon over the last year. If you’re tired of dealing with gas or oil, give this manual Sun Joe log splitter a try. It is capable of handling logs up to 18-inches long and 8-inches wide. The hydraulic ram “builds up to 10 tons of driving force.” Ships with a two-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re ready to quite go the manual route, consider BLACK+DECKER’s alligator lopper electric chainsaw. It’s nearly 50% less and delivers a four-inch capacity, which should do the job for smaller logs and twigs. It has stellar ratings as well.

Sun Joe Log Splitter features: