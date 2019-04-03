Stow that MacBook and iPad Pro in SwissGear’s Skywalk Backpack for $30 (Save $25), more

Update 4/3 @ 1:42pm: The SwissGear Skywalk 16-inch Padded Laptop Backpack is no longer available. Have a look at Amazon’s $30 Laptop Backpack to nab similar features for the same price.

BuyDig is offering the SwissGear Skywalk 16-inch Padded Laptop Backpack for $29.95 shipped . That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro and iPad, this backpack is a solid option for folks both inside and outside of Apple’s ecosystem. SwissGear touts their new bag as comfortable, ergonomic, and easy to carry. Mesh side pockets will allow you to stow a water bottle and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted the SwissGear RHEA 17-inch Business Organizer Tote for $29.95 shipped at BuyDig. Regularly fetching $80 there, today’s deal is a match for the best we’ve tracked. Reviews are still rolling in, but SwissGear is reputable.

Looking for as much room as possible? Amazon’s 17-inch Laptop Backpack is $30 and gives you an extra inch of space when compared with the Skywalk above. As the name implies, it has room for a 17-inch laptop, making it a solid option for Apple’s rumored MacBook Pro.

