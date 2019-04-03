Add a ‘Tale of Two Cities’ to your Kindle eBook library for FREE (Reg. $10)

Amazon offers A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens as a FREE Kindle eBook. For comparison, the hardcover sells for around $10 at Amazon. Add this iconic book to your library for free and go on a journey through the French Revolution. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,200 reviewers.

Novel by Charles Dickens, published both serially and in book form in 1859. The story is set in the late 18th century against the background of the French Revolution. Although Dickens borrowed from Thomas Carlyle’s history, The French Revolution, for his sprawling tale of London and revolutionary Paris, the novel offers more drama than accuracy. The scenes of large-scale mob violence are especially vivid, if superficial in historical understanding. The complex plot involves Sydney Carton’s sacrifice of his own life on behalf of his friends Charles Darnay and Lucie Manette. While political events drive the story, Dickens takes a decidedly antipolitical tone, lambasting both aristocratic tyranny and revolutionary excess–the latter memorably caricatured in Madame Defarge, who knits beside the guillotine.