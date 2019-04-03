Stock up on tea and accessories at Amazon today from $7: Matcha powder, gift sets, much more

- Apr. 3rd 2019 9:05 am ET

30% off from $7
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tea Forté (100% positive int he last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 30% off its teas and accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the lot is the 28-Pack of Tea Forté Herbal Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea with Chest for $19.60. Regularly up to $28 or so, today’s deal is slightly below the previous all-time low and the best price we can find. This bundle includes 14 herbal tea infusions (2 packs each) along with the chest to keep them in. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and the rest of today’s tea deals.

You’ll find a couple other tea sampler boxes starting from $10.50 in today’s sale. For example, the Tea Forté KATI Ceramic Tea Brewing Cup with Infuser Basket starts at $13, down from the usual $18+, and you’ll discover some organic Matcha green tea powder deals from $7 right here.

Tea Forté Herbal Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea:

  • SINGLE STEEPS Tea Chest sampler with pre-portioned single serving pouches, the perfect measure for a perfect 12oz cup or pot of tea
  • PREPARE THE PERFECT CUP anywhere, simply empty the contents into a teapot or infusing basket and pour hot water over tea leaves, steep and enjoy
  • NATURALLY CAFFEINE-FREE HERBAL TEAS, sip your favorites and discover new blends with 14 of our most popular Herbal tea infusions, two infuser bags of each blend
