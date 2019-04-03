Score adidas, Nike, Converse & more from $16 during the Tillys April Savings Event

Tillys is currently offering an extra 30% to 50% off clearance and 30% off all shoes. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 or more. The adidas Sobakov Gray Sneakers for men are very stylish and on sale for $84. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. They feature a gray suede exterior and a rigid bottom that will stand out wherever you go. They also include the iconic three-stripe logo and you can wear this style with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. A similar option for women is the adidas Tubular Shadow Sneakers that are also on sale for $28. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Sobakov Gray Sneaker $84 (Orig. $120)
- Nike SB Zoom Janoski Sneaker $66 (Orig. $95)
- adidas EQT Support Sneaker $84 (Orig. $120)
- Converse Fastbreak Mid Shoes $59 (Orig. $95)
- The North Face Half Dome T-Shirt $16 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- TOMS Heritage Canvas Shoes $42 (Orig. $60)
- adidas Tubular Shadow Sneakers $28 (Orig. $100)
- Converse One Star Glitter Sneaker $46 (Orig. $80)
- Parkland Meadow Backpack $24 (Orig. $60)
- Steve Madden Lora Boots $80 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
