Put a VIZIO 70-inch 4K HDR UHDTV w/ Chromecast in your home for $798 (Reg. up to $1,000)

- Apr. 3rd 2019 11:09 am ET

Walmart offers the VIZIO 70-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $798 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for upwards of $1,000. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. With a 70-inch panel, this model sports enough real estate to deliver a true at-home theater experience. Notable features include three HDMI inputs and built-in Chromecast for streaming your favorite content from a wide range of sources. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of HDMI cables. This bundle is color-coated and even comes with organizers and a 90-degree adapter.

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Value and quality come together in the 2019 VIZIO V-Series™ 70” Class (69.5″ Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV, offering state-of-the-art 4K resolution, high dynamic range support, smart TV apps, and voice control compatibilities with select devices. The V-Series TV offers Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution, delivering four times the detail of a Full HD TV. HD video is automatically upscaled for the best possible picture, and the V-Series TV is equipped to support high dynamic range for dazzling colors and contrast. You won’t even need a streaming device, because the V-Series delivers smart features galore. VIZIO Smart TV offers great 4K TV shows and movies from popular apps directly on the big screen, while Chromecast built-in allows streaming from thousands of compatible video and music apps, and you can use Google Assistant devices for voice navigation. And VIZIO WatchFree™ lets you stream over 100 channels absolutely FREE – live news, movies, sports, comedy, music and more. The 2019 VIZIO V-Series™ 4K HDR Smart TV made just for you.

