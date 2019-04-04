Repair your tech w/ the AmazonBasics smartphone tool kit for $9 Prime shipped

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit for $8.86 Prime shipped. For comparison, that’s over 20% off the regular going rate and within $1 of our Black Friday 2018 mention. This kit comes with everything needed for basic tech repairs around the house, including a screwdriver, mini pry bars and more. Ideal for simple jobs, and installs. Leave the heavy duty repair to the Genius Bar. Rated 4/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit features: