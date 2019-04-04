Repair your tech w/ the AmazonBasics smartphone tool kit for $9 Prime shipped

- Apr. 4th 2019 2:56 pm ET

$9
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit for $8.86 Prime shipped. For comparison, that’s over 20% off the regular going rate and within $1 of our Black Friday 2018 mention. This kit comes with everything needed for basic tech repairs around the house, including a screwdriver, mini pry bars and more. Ideal for simple jobs, and installs. Leave the heavy duty repair to the Genius Bar. Rated 4/5 stars.

Perhaps a multi-tool is better suited for your DIY adventures? Swing by our roundup with the best options starting at $5, including brands like Gerber, Leatherman, and many more.

AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit features:

  • Repair kit for smartphones, mobile devices, game systems, wristwatches, and eyeglasses
  • Precision aluminum screwdriver with telescopic handle for extended reach
  • Includes two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector tool and suction cup
  • 1-3/4-inch S2 screwdriver bits fit into tight spots; Includes pentagonal size for iPhone and iPad
  • Zippered case for safe storage and convenient portability
