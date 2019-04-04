AmazonBasics’ ergonomic wireless mouse is just $9, making it the perfect addition to any setup

- Apr. 4th 2019 7:03 pm ET

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse for $8.79 Prime shipped. At just pennies above its all-time low, this is 25% off the going rate and is the best available. Whether you’re looking to add a wireless mouse to your desk or just want to have a spare in your laptop bag, this is a great buy regardless. Plus, the ergonomic design will let your hand feel great even after hours of use. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Don’t forget about our gaming roundup from just $12 Prime shipped. You’ll find keyboards, mice, and more to outfit your battlestation there.

AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse features:

  • Compact wireless mouse with adjustable DPI for preferred sensitivity (600, 1000, 1600, 2400, or 3600 DPI)
  • Advanced optical sensor; works on most surfaces; clickable metallic scroll wheel; back/forward thumb buttons for easily navigating web pages
  • 2.4 GHz wireless connection with a 33-foot range; uses AES-128 encryption for added security; this mouse uses a small USB receiver that can stay plugged into your computer without obstructing other ports
  • Ergonomic shape with rubberized sides ensures a comfortable hold; compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10; uses 1 AA battery (included); bold Red color
  • Measures 4.1 by 2.9 by 1.5 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

