Get traveling with AmazonBasics Softside Spinner Luggage for $61 shipped (Reg. $76), more

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics 29-inch Softside Spinner Luggage in Black for $60.79 shipped. Regularly $76, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Designed for trips lasting longer than a week, the AmazonBasics luggage is spacious and has spinner wheels to get you swiftly to your destination. It also has three zippered pockets to access small essentials quickly and an interior organizer for stress-free traveling. This luggage is rated 4.2/5 stars with over 600 reviews. Finally, be sure to check out our home goods and fashion guide for more deals today.

Update 4/4 @ 4:45 PM: Amazon offers the Nanuk 935 Waterproof Hard Case with Wheels for $116.89 shipped. Normally selling for $180, that’s good for a 35% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. This case features an IP67 waterproof rating, has two layers of foam inserts and is also dust and shockproof. Note: shipping is delayed by about a week, though you can still lock in the price now. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

