Get traveling with AmazonBasics Softside Spinner Luggage for $61 shipped (Reg. $76), more

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics 29-inch Softside Spinner Luggage in Black for $60.79 shipped. Regularly $76, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Designed for trips lasting longer than a week, the AmazonBasics luggage is spacious and has spinner wheels to get you swiftly to your destination. It also has three zippered pockets to access small essentials quickly and an interior organizer for stress-free traveling. This luggage is rated 4.2/5 stars with over 600 reviews. Finally, be sure to check out our home goods and fashion guide for more deals today.
Update 4/4 @ 4:45 PM: Amazon offers the Nanuk 935 Waterproof Hard Case with Wheels for $116.89 shipped. Normally selling for $180, that’s good for a 35% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. This case features an IP67 waterproof rating, has two layers of foam inserts and is also dust and shockproof. Note: shipping is delayed by about a week, though you can still lock in the price now. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
AmazonBasics Softside Spinner Luggage features:
- Large 29-inch softside spinner luggage – ideal for trips lasting longer than a week
- Softside design can collapse a bit to fit more easily into tight spaces (compared to hardside)
- Fabric lining for added protection from scratches and snags; 150D-polyester interior organizer with 3 zippered pockets for conveniently storing smaller items
- Expandable for up to 25% additional packing capacity; solid, strong zippers; telescoping handle for comfortable maneuvering; securely mounted short handle
- 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth-rolling mobility in any direction
