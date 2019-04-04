Apple HomePod drops even further following today’s official discount, deals from $249 shipped

Following today’s official price drop, Apple HomePod is now being discounted further at various retailers. You can currently grab it in new condition for $279.99 shipped via Best Buy. Go the open-box excellent route at trusted seller MacSales (a part of OWC) and the price will drop to $248.88 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $349 ahead of Apple’s price reduction this morning. Both of today’s featured deals are a match of our previous mention. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device.

Looking to save even further? Drop the Apple tax and go with a Sonos Play:1 speaker instead. You’ll still get access to all of the best streaming services for around $100 less than today’s featured offer.

Apple HomePod features: