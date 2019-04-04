Crate & Barrel’s Spring Event takes up to 60% off breakfast essentials, furniture, decor & more

For a limited time only, Crate & Barrel is full of deals during its Spring Event that’s offering 20% off dinnerware, up to 30% off outdoor and dining furniture as well as up to 60% off breakfast essentials. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more, excluding furniture. The Bennett 20-Piece Dinnerware Set is on sale for $237, which is down from its original rate of $296. This 20-piece dinnerware set includes four 5-piece place settings of dinner plates, salad plates, low bowls, cups and saucers. Its all-white color scheme is versatile to use for all seasons. This set is dishwasher, microwave and oven-safe. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Crate & Barrel below.

Our top picks from Crate & Barrel include:

