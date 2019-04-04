DJI Mavic Pro Alpine Edition includes $200 worth of accessories for $779 (Reg. $1,000)

Today only, B&H offers the DJI Mavic Pro Drone Special Combo Edition in Alpine White for $779 shipped. B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase for select shoppers. Regularly $999, this offer is $20 less than our previous mention. If you recall, the Alpine White colorway was initially an Apple Store-exclusive, so discounts here have basically been non-existent. This bundle includes a number of extras, such as a remote, three batteries and replacement propellers. With an extra $200 worth of value here, it’s worth it to spend $20 more than the standard bundle. DJI Mavic Pro sports over four-miles of range, up to 27-minutes of flight time and a top speed of 40MPH. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a drone backpack. This is a great way to keep your investment safe and out of harm’s way while traveling. Go with this Inateck bag that’s designed to withstand adventures, rain, and more. It also has designated storage space for DSLR camera and lenses, so you’ll always be ready to capture the action.

DJI Mavic Pro features: