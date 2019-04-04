This top-rated duckwear canvas work apron can be yours for $13.50 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the Bucket Boss Duckwear SuperBib Apron for $13.46 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $25 and goes for $20 elsewhere. This is a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re into DIY projects, art or just tend to make a mess, this apron is a solid buy. It’s made from duckwear canvas, so you know it can take a beating. Includes 16 total pockets for storing tools, accessories and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers.

If you need something a bit less industrial, go with a 3-pocket half apron instead. It’s 50% less and will still offer some coverage for various activities.

Bucket Boss Duckwear SuperBib features: