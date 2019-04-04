Elgato Stream Deck Controller delivers 15 customizable keys for $120 (Reg. $150)

GameStop offers the Elgato Stream Deck Controller for $119.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $150 at retailers like Amazon. This is a match of our previous mention. If you’re an avid streamer, or just want to customize your workflow, Elgato’s 15 key Stream Deck is certainly worth considering. It offers direct integration with popular services like Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more. You can even place custom actions on a per-key basis for apps like Photoshop and other popular tools. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save further and go with the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $82. This is a great way to bring in next-level customization without paying big bucks. You’ll lose 9 keys overall in comparison to today’s featured deal, but otherwise, the functionality is all there.

Elgato Stream Deck Controller features: