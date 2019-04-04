Who needs Instagram when Fujifilm’s $70 Share SP-2 can print photos from your iPhone ($30 off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer in Gold for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, today’s discount is 15% less than the sale price at Amazon and beats the all-time low there by $10. The INSTAX Share SP-2 pairs with your smartphone to instantly print physical copies of your digital photos in seconds. If just posting to Instagram and Twitter doesn’t do your photos justice, this is a great alternative way to enjoy them. As a #1 best-seller, it carries 4.3/5 stars from over 430 customers at Amazon.

Use your savings to bring home some additional film for $20 at Amazon. Alternatively, you can cut your smartphone out of the equation altogether and bring home the best-selling $50 Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera instead.

Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer features:

Print Photos from Smartphone/Tablet

Image Size: 2.4 x 1.8″

Reprint Button for Additional Copies

Choose from Several Templates

Black and White/Sepia Filters

Upload to Social Networking Sites

Battery-Operated

Free INSTAX SHARE App from Android / iOS