Google Home Hub w/ LG 32-inch monitor upgrades your desk: $249 ($345 value), more from $90

BuyDig is currently offering a bundle with LG’s 32-inch 1080p Monitor and a Google Home Hub for $249 shipped when you use the code APRIL at checkout. Both Chalk and Charcoal colors for the Home Hub are available in this promotion. Separately, you’d pay around $200 for the monitor from third-parties at Amazon and the Home Hub retails for $149. The monitor gives you 32 inches of space to work on your projects over HDMI or DisplayPort with a built-in USB hub. Plus, with the included Google Home Hub, you can upgrade your office space even more, just like I did. The monitor is rated 4.3/5 stars and the Home Hub 4.6/5 stars.

Other monitors on sale:

LG 32-inch 1080p Monitor features:

  • 32 inch full HD IPS monitor
  • Inputs: Display port, HDMI, d-sub, USB 2.0 (2), and USB 2.0 up
  • On-Screen control of monitor settings. Surface Treatment :Semi-Glare, 3H
  • Screen Split 2.0 for multi-tasking.Without Stand (WxHxD): 28.6″ x 16.9″ x 3.7″;With Stand (WxHxD): 28.6″ x 19.4″ x 8.1″
  • Vesa-compatible for wall mounting. Wall mount size is 7.87 x 3.93 in inches

