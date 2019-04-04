Google Home Hub w/ LG 32-inch monitor upgrades your desk: $249 ($345 value), more from $90

BuyDig is currently offering a bundle with LG’s 32-inch 1080p Monitor and a Google Home Hub for $249 shipped when you use the code APRIL at checkout. Both Chalk and Charcoal colors for the Home Hub are available in this promotion. Separately, you’d pay around $200 for the monitor from third-parties at Amazon and the Home Hub retails for $149. The monitor gives you 32 inches of space to work on your projects over HDMI or DisplayPort with a built-in USB hub. Plus, with the included Google Home Hub, you can upgrade your office space even more, just like I did. The monitor is rated 4.3/5 stars and the Home Hub 4.6/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Other monitors on sale:
- LG 22-inch 1080p: $90 (Reg. $110+) | Newegg
- w/ code NEFPBK64
- Acer 24-inch 1080p: $110 (Reg. $200) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTWVE42
- LG 27-inch 4K: $420 (Reg. $500) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTYTY33
LG 32-inch 1080p Monitor features:
- 32 inch full HD IPS monitor
- Inputs: Display port, HDMI, d-sub, USB 2.0 (2), and USB 2.0 up
- On-Screen control of monitor settings. Surface Treatment :Semi-Glare, 3H
- Screen Split 2.0 for multi-tasking.Without Stand (WxHxD): 28.6″ x 16.9″ x 3.7″;With Stand (WxHxD): 28.6″ x 19.4″ x 8.1″
- Vesa-compatible for wall mounting. Wall mount size is 7.87 x 3.93 in inches