Kindle for Kids Bundle drops to new Amazon all-time low at $60 shipped (Reg. $100), more

Amazon offers the Kindle for Kids Bundle 8th Generation Kindle E-reader for $59.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, that’s good for a 40% discount, is $10 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low at Amazon. This bundle is a fantastic way to get your little one ready for enjoying loads of eBooks. The Kindle lacks sponsored screen savers and doesn’t have a backlight, so kids can’t stay up all night reading. There are a variety of differently designed covers you can choose from as well, which are included alongside the 8th-gen Kindle. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers. Head below for more.

Woot is also getting in on the Amazon tablet deals, offering the Fire HD 8 32GB in used condition for $49.99 Prime shipped, today only. Those without a Prime membership will have an additional $6 delivery fee added on. Normally selling for $80 at Amazon, that saves you over 37%. Perfect for kids, this tablet includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

Kindle for Kids Bundle features:

Includes Kindle 8th generation – 2016 -without sponsored screensavers, a free cover, plus a 2-year worry-free guarantee

Set reading goals and track progress with Kindle FreeTime

Zero distractions – unlike tablets, Kindle is designed just for reading

Power up a reader’s vocabulary with tools like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder

2-year worry-free guarantee: if they break it, return it and we’ll replace it for free. No questions asked.