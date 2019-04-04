Upgrade your mattress with the Lucid King Gel Foam Topper for $90 (Reg. up to $120)

- Apr. 4th 2019 3:46 pm ET

Amazon offers the Lucid King 3-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for $89.99 shipped. It goes for $104 at Wayfair and $120 at Walmart. Today’s price is tied as an Amazon all-time low. Instead of flat-out replacing your mattress, make it more comfortable by simply adding this gel memory foam topper to it. A 3-year warranty applies. It’s rated 4.2/5 stars from well over Amazon 5,000 shoppers.

If you are ready to get a brand new mattress, we recently tested out one from Nectar. (Spoilers: we absolutely loved it.) Click here for a full review, including video.

Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper:

  • 3″ of ventilated gel memory foam adds softness and pressure-relieving comfort to your mattress
  • Ventilated design improves airflow for a more comfortable sleep climate
  • Memory foam is infused with a plush gel material that captures heat to control temperature
