The bed in a box idea isn’t anything new, but Nectar claims to be the most comfortable mattress by offering optimal firmness. With a 365 night trial and free shipping, there isn’t much risk in trying it. My wife and I had been wanting a king size mattress in our upstairs bedroom for some time (anyone with two kids will understand why) but never purchased one because of tricky staircase measurements and sharp corners. But with Nectar’s competitive pricing, free shipping, lifetime warranty and 365 day trial policy, we decided to try out their king mattress. Check out the full video review below.

When we first moved into our house, we had a queen size mattress that we could barely squeeze up the staircase, but we had to take the box spring through a window to get it on the 2nd floor. That’s one of the main reasons getting a bed in a box, like Nectar, is so appealing to those with tight spaces.

Prices start at $524 for the twin and the king size we are reviewing comes in at $1,024, currently on sale for $899 with two free pillows ($75 each).

Nectar Mattress: Unboxing and Setup

When we received the box from Nectar, it was hard to believe they can fit a king size mattress in there. But once you try to move its 83-pound mass – you get it. I would definitely suggest having someone help you move the box.

Despite its weight, getting the mattress set up is very easy. First thing you see when opening the box is clear instructions with very simple steps. Just get it out of the box, cut the main bag open with the supplied tool and then lay it out.

The instructions suggest 24-72 hours for the mattress to get to its full shape, but it’s fine to sleep on it before that. We used it the first night – waiting about 12 hours from when we opened the bag.

For the box spring, we ended up getting one with assembly required from Amazon. It took a bit to get setup, but it was easy to get up the stairs and into our bedroom, which was our biggest concern.

Nectar Mattress: First night

It’s not the softest mattress, that’s for sure, but that’s what Nectar promotes as its main feature. On Nectar’s website it describes the mattress as a 5.5-7.5 on a 1-10 firmness scale, with 10 being too firm. Because of its firmness, it offers good support with enough cushion for however you sleep – on your back, front or side.

I have a Withings steel HR sport that tracks sleeping patterns. Admittedly, I expected it to show a great night of deep sleep the first try, but it wasn’t as drastic of a difference as I had hoped. It still showed me moving a lot. Nectar claims that it can take 30 days to get used to a new mattress, so they actually start their 365 day trial 30 days after delivery. We’ve gotten more comfortable with it the more we sleep. We’re very happy with it.

Nectar Mattress: Features

The Nectar Mattress uses 5 different layers to provide comfort and regulate heat. 3 different types of memory foam, a cooling cover and breathable base layer. Since it’s still very cold in Indiana, we have not been able to test the cooling features of the mattress. The material looks breathable, but time will tell.

Nectar’s trial period, return policy and lifetime warranty all point to a quality product that they stand behind. On their website they speak a lot to using environment-friendly materials and wanting to reduce the amount of mattresses thrown away each year by providing a product that will last a lifetime. I haven’t used it for a lifetime, obviously, but I am very impressed with Nectar’s offerings so far.

Nectar Mattress: Pillows

We also received two pillows. At first my wife and I weren’t sure what to think about them. They had an interesting odor (who knows how long they were wrapped up in that plastic bag) and looked kind of funny with the foam pieces stuffed inside. The nice thing about those pieces though is that once you let them fully expand, you can add or remove as many foam pieces as you want to adjust the support that the pillow provides. Both my wife and I really enjoy them now.

Nectar Mattress: Conclusion

The Nectar Mattress is very comfortable with great support. If you are looking for a bed in a box, Nectar’s competitive prices and incredible trial, return policy and warranty make it hard to ignore.

