Pioneer’s Rayz Rally Lightning Microphone drops to new Amazon low at $64 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Pioneer Rayz Rally Lightning Portable Conference Speaker and Microphone in Onyx for $63.93 shipped. Also available in the Ice colorway for $2 more. That’s good for a 36% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. This portable microphone and speaker connects to your iPhone or iPad via a Lighting connector. It’s also powered by the same cable, so you don’t have to worry about recharging any built-in batteries. If you find yourself taking conference calls on your iPhone often, or just want to improve its recording capabilities, the Pioneer Rayz Rally Microphone is a solid option. There’s also a Lighting passthrough so you can charge your device while recording. So far over 70% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating, and overall Pioneer is a highly-rated brand. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Portable Lightning microphones are few and far between on Amazon. The Zoom iQ6 iOS Lightning X/Y Microphone will set you back $100, while higher-end options sell for $149 like the Shure MV88 iOS Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone.

In search of ways to improve your desktop recording quality? These are the best microphone isolation shields to make your vocal recordings stand out from the pack.

Pioneer Rayz Rally Lightning Microphone features:

Lightning-powered: no batteries or charging required and integrated charging port for talk and charge capability.

Highly portable: the clarity of a conference system in a pocket-sized speaker. This model is supported by iPhone 5 or later, iPad (4th generation or later), iPad mini 2 or later, and iPod touch (6th generation or later) .Please update your iPod, iPhone, or iPad software to it‘s latest version, minimum iOS 10.3 or later

Conference call quality experience: the built in speaker and microphone tuned to ensure that everyone can hear and be heard.

Plug and play simplicity: plug it in and it works – one smart button handles everything.