Prep for summer cleanup w/ a Ryobi ONE+ Electric Trimmer and Blower combo for $70 (Reg. $100)

Apr. 4th 2019

Home Depot offers the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Electric Cordless String Trimmer and Blower for $69.88 shipped. That’s down $50 from the original price and 30% off the regular going rate. Today’s deal is also $10 less than our previous mention. Grab a discounted Ryobi ONE+ trimmer and blower at a nice discount today and be ready for warm weather cleanup. Ships with an 18V ONE+ battery, which is compatible with the rest of Ryobi’s lineup. Best of all? No gas, oil or fumes to deal with this year. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

If you just need a string trimmer, bounce over to Amazon and grab the top-rated BLACK+DECKER 13-inch model on sale for 50% less. It is a corded-style trimmer, so be sure to grab an outdoor extension cord as well if you don’t already have one on-hand.

Ryobi ONE+ Trimmer/Blower Combo features:

The Ryobi ONE+ Lithium-ion String Trimmer/Edger and Cordless Blower Combo Kit offers performance, comfort, cordless convenience and compatibility with over 125 ONE+ tools all for an unbeatable value. With their lightweight design, these tools are easy and comfortable to use. The trimmer features a 10 in. cut swath, auto-feed line head and rotating shaft for simple transition between trimming and edging. The blower is perfect for clearing hard surfaces and even includes a debris scraper for loosening stubborn dirt and leaves. The included ONE+ 18-Volt battery and charger are compatible with all Ryobi tools in the ONE+ family. There’s never been a better time to start or add to your ONE+ collection. Backed by a 3-years warranty.

