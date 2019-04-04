Prep for summer cleanup w/ a Ryobi ONE+ Electric Trimmer and Blower combo for $70 (Reg. $100)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Electric Cordless String Trimmer and Blower for $69.88 shipped. That’s down $50 from the original price and 30% off the regular going rate. Today’s deal is also $10 less than our previous mention. Grab a discounted Ryobi ONE+ trimmer and blower at a nice discount today and be ready for warm weather cleanup. Ships with an 18V ONE+ battery, which is compatible with the rest of Ryobi’s lineup. Best of all? No gas, oil or fumes to deal with this year. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

If you just need a string trimmer, bounce over to Amazon and grab the top-rated BLACK+DECKER 13-inch model on sale for 50% less. It is a corded-style trimmer, so be sure to grab an outdoor extension cord as well if you don’t already have one on-hand.

Ryobi ONE+ Trimmer/Blower Combo features: