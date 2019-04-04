Say goodbye to storage woes w/ Seagate’s 8TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive: $170 (Reg. $225)

Newegg is offering the Seagate BarraCuda 8TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive (ST8000DM004) for $169.99 shipped when coupon code 42BYPC66 has been applied during checkout. That’s $55 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you have a NAS, host a Plex server, or own a gaming PC, this 8TB drive is a fantastic way to alleviate storage ceilings that you could be facing. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Speaking of network attached storage, be sure to check out our recent Synology review.

Instead of slapping this inside of a PC or NAS, you could convert it into a slick USB-C external drive. This $20 enclosure supports 5Gbps speeds, has screw-less and tool-free design, and its USB-C connectivity makes it a great solution for modern computing.

Seagate BarraCuda 8TB Hard Drive features: