Say goodbye to storage woes w/ Seagate’s 8TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive: $170 (Reg. $225)

- Apr. 4th 2019 1:50 pm ET

$170
Newegg is offering the Seagate BarraCuda 8TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive (ST8000DM004) for $169.99 shipped when coupon code 42BYPC66 has been applied during checkout. That’s $55 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you have a NAS, host a Plex server, or own a gaming PC, this 8TB drive is a fantastic way to alleviate storage ceilings that you could be facing. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Speaking of network attached storage, be sure to check out our recent Synology review

Instead of slapping this inside of a PC or NAS, you could convert it into a slick USB-C external drive. This $20 enclosure supports 5Gbps speeds, has screw-less and tool-free design, and its USB-C connectivity makes it a great solution for modern computing.

Seagate BarraCuda 8TB Hard Drive features:

  • Cost-effective storage upgrade for laptop or desktop computers
  • Store all your games, music, movies and more with up to 8TB of storage
  • SATA 6Gb/s interface optimizes burst performance; 256MB Cache
  • Seagate Secure models for hardware-based data security
  • Instant Secure Erase allows safe and easy drive retirement
