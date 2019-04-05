Deodorize and disinfect over 300 sq. ft. w/ the Airthereal 7-in-1 Air Purifier: $90 (Save $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the Airthereal 7-in-1 Air Purifier (APH260) for $89.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $40 off the typical rate at Amazon, over $10 off the current Lightning deal, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. With enough power to purify 355 square feet, this unit will let you say goodbye to odors, mold spores, pollen, pet dander, and much more. When in smart auto mode, your new purifier will detect air quality, toggle itself on and adjust its speed accordingly. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Have a smaller space? Consider the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Purfier for $60. While it can only purify about half of what the Airthereal can, it’s still a solid option that’s worth a look. Hamilton Beach touts that its filter is designed to be vacuumed, allowing you to never need to spend money on new filters.
Airthereal 7-in-1 Air Purifier features:
- FILTER OUT 99.97% POLLEN: Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter (attached with Nano Mineral, Cold Catalyst Filter, Photo Catalyst Filter and Molecular Sieve) all in one that clears out airborne particles as small as 0.1 micron, including dust, pollen, bacteria, mold spores, pet danders, smokes, VOCs, etc. Ideal guards for people with allergies, stuffy noses, and low immunity.
- CADR RATED 152+ CFM: means that it can purify an area up to 355 square feet (33m²). You will notice the difference within 10 minutes. Most customers choose it for living rooms, bedrooms, offices, restaurants, hotels and also labs.