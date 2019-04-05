Deodorize and disinfect over 300 sq. ft. w/ the Airthereal 7-in-1 Air Purifier: $90 (Save $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the Airthereal 7-in-1 Air Purifier (APH260) for $89.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $40 off the typical rate at Amazon, over $10 off the current Lightning deal, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. With enough power to purify 355 square feet, this unit will let you say goodbye to odors, mold spores, pollen, pet dander, and much more. When in smart auto mode, your new purifier will detect air quality, toggle itself on and adjust its speed accordingly. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Have a smaller space? Consider the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Purfier for $60. While it can only purify about half of what the Airthereal can, it’s still a solid option that’s worth a look. Hamilton Beach touts that its filter is designed to be vacuumed, allowing you to never need to spend money on new filters.

Airthereal 7-in-1 Air Purifier features: