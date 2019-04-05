AmazonBasics’ Carry-On Travel Backpack easily totes your MacBook & more for $51 (Reg. $75)

- Apr. 5th 2019 1:05 pm ET

$51
0

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Weekender Slim Carry On Travel Backpack in three colors for $50.99 shipped. It is usually priced at $75, and today’s deal is an Amazon all-time low. This bag can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and can be carried either as a backpack or duffel. It also features loads of pockets for additional storage and its lightweight design was made to not weigh you down while traveling. Rated 4.2/5 stars, although reviews are still coming in and AmazonBasics is highly rated overall. Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.

AmazonBasics Carry-On Travel Backpack features:

  • Slim backpack with comfortable fully vented and well-padded back panel; ideal for weekend trips; stylish Blue color
  • Dedicated laptop sleeve and top-load, fleece-lined tablet pocket for transporting electronics
  • Front storage pocket keeps smaller items neatly organized and easy to access
  • Zippered side-mounted water-bottle pocket (there when you need it, out of the way when you don’t)
  • Low-profile top and side grab handles; vertical and horizontal luggage-handle pass-thru panels for convenient transport

$51

