Best Buy is running a 2 for $20 4K Blu-ray sale featuring top titles + more from $13

Best Buy is currently running a sale that offers two 4K UHD Blu-ray movies for $20. Spend over $35 for free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup where available. Our two top picks would be Independence Day: Resurgence and Die Hard [30th Anniversary]. Normally, you’d pay $15 each on sale for these movies and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. These movies are some of my personal favorites and seeing them in glorious 4K HDR takes them to another level. Plus, you’ll get the digital copies of the movies, making it super simple to watch them on any streaming service. Rated 4.1+ stars.

With your digital copies, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere. This will let you watch the digital copies on any streaming service.

Other movies in the sale:

