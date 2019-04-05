Cut through wood and metal w/ Bosch’s 12V Jig Saw for $90 at Amazon (Reg. $110+)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V Cordless Jig Saw (JS120BN) for $89.99 shipped. Note: This is part of a promotion that knocks $20 off select Bosch purchases exceeding $100 or more, discount will be automatically applied in your cart. That’s $20+ off the typical rate and is within a buck of the Amazon low. Bosch touts that its jig saw operates smoothly thanks to a counterbalanced plunge mechanism. Pair that with its lightweight design and you’ll be ready to knock out projects comfortably with less than average effort required. It comes with an Exact-Fit Insert Tray that allows you to keep your new jigsaw and several accessories organized. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Take on all sorts of different woodworking projects when you pick up Bosch’s $10 T-Shank Jig Saw Blade Set. It comes with five different blades and allowing you to cut wood along with thick or thin metals. You get two of each blade, ensuring that you’ll be ready to rumble even if a blade unexpectedly bends or breaks.

Bosch 12V Cordless Jig Saw (JS120BN) features: