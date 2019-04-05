Coros’ Smart Cycling Helmet has bone conduction audio and automatic lighting: $137 (Reg. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Coros Omni Smart Helmet for $136.99 Prime shipped. For non-Prime members, an extra $6 delivery fee applies. That’s $63 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With bone conduction audio built-in, this helmet allows you to stay alert while listening to your favorite tunes. Onboard LED lights automatically activate when riding early in the morning or late at night, helping increase your visibility while on the road. The included handlebar remote lets you answer phone calls and control media playback. It sports an 8-hour battery, letting you cruise around all day without needing to stop and recharge. Rated 4/5 stars.

Already have a helmet and a pair of AirPods? Achieve some of the functionality offered in Coros’ smart helmet when you grab this $12 smartphone mount. You’ll forfeit the automatic lighting and fully open ears, but you’ll still be able to answer calls, skip tracks and more without awkwardly tapping those AirPods. I bought a similar mount several years back and really appreciate having my smartphone held in place while on rides.

Coros Omni Smart Helmet features: