Put a vintage-style Crystal Decanter and Cocktail Glass Set on the bar for $15 (Reg. $40)

Home Depot is offering the Studio Silversmiths Clear Crystal Decanter and Cocktail Glass Set (Set of 7) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $45. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $40, this set is now more than 60% off and is at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked and about $5 below the previous deal price. This 7-piece set will bring a bit of vintage style to your bar with 6 cocktail glasses and a modern plaid whiskey decanter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Grab yourself some Ice Ball Maker Molds to complete the experience from just $9 Prime shipped. But be sure to check out J.Crew’s Home Line for more options. It is full of timeless pieces including some notable whiskey sets and much more.

Studio Silversmiths Crystal Decanter/Cocktail Glass Set :