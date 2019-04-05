This Dyson refurbished AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater is up to $290 off w/ free shipping

The official Dyson eBay store is offering the Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in refurbished condition for $159.99 shipped. Originally $450 in new condition, it still fetches as much at Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention on a refurbished unit and the best we can find. With the ability to both heat and cool your home/office, the AM09 is a great year-round option. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 500 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.
This is a certified refurbished unit directly from Dyson with a 6-month warranty. “Our refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box.”
However, if you’re not interested in the heating side of things with this model, we also have the AM06 on sale. You can grab the highly-rated Dyson desk fan for $130 shipped right now (Refurb, Orig. $300).
Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater:
Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool fan heater heats rooms quickly and evenly. And in warmer weather, it cools you effectively. In heating mode, you can set your target temperature to the degree and an intelligent thermostat will keep it there.| The only fan heater with Jet Focus control. Focused mode for long-range powerful airflow, or diffused mode for wide projection.