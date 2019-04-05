This Dyson refurbished AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater is up to $290 off w/ free shipping

The official Dyson eBay store is offering the Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in refurbished condition for $159.99 shipped. Originally $450 in new condition, it still fetches as much at Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention on a refurbished unit and the best we can find. With the ability to both heat and cool your home/office, the AM09 is a great year-round option. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 500 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

This is a certified refurbished unit directly from Dyson with a 6-month warranty. “Our refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box.”

However, if you’re not interested in the heating side of things with this model, we also have the AM06 on sale. You can grab the highly-rated Dyson desk fan for $130 shipped right now (Refurb, Orig. $300).

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater: