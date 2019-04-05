Epson’s Workforce AiO Printer with AirPrint falls to new all-time low at $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Epson Workforce WF-2860 All-in-One Printer with AirPrint for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling for $80, it just dropped to $70 at Amazon earlier in the week and is now down an additional $10 to a new all-time low. Touting AirPrint functionality, Epson’s Workforce Printer features automatic two-side printing, a 150-sheet capacity and more. Even though tax season may be coming to a close, giving your office printer an upgrade will have you ready to tackle upcoming projects through the rest of the year. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 120 shoppers.

Compared to other AirPrint-enabled printers on Amazon, this Epson Workforce model enters at a pretty competitive price. You’ll find most other comparable models touting $90+ price tags, making today’s offer even more appealing.

Epson Workforce WF-2860 AiO AirPrint Printer features:

Share print, copy and fax resources through Wi-Fi with this Epson all-in-one printer. It prints with four-color inkjet technology and automatic duplexing for colorful, two-sided output and uses USB 2.0 for compatibility with a wired desktop or server. This Epson all-in-one printer copies documents directly and clearly with a CIS scan element.