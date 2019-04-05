Epson’s Workforce AiO Printer with AirPrint falls to new all-time low at $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

- Apr. 5th 2019 1:12 pm ET

Get this deal
$80 $60
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Epson Workforce WF-2860 All-in-One Printer with AirPrint for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling for $80, it just dropped to $70 at Amazon earlier in the week and is now down an additional $10 to a new all-time low. Touting AirPrint functionality, Epson’s Workforce Printer features automatic two-side printing, a 150-sheet capacity and more. Even though tax season may be coming to a close, giving your office printer an upgrade will have you ready to tackle upcoming projects through the rest of the year.  Rated 4.4/5 stars from 120 shoppers.

Compared to other AirPrint-enabled printers on Amazon, this Epson Workforce model enters at a pretty competitive price. You’ll find most other comparable models touting $90+ price tags, making today’s offer even more appealing.

Epson Workforce WF-2860 AiO AirPrint Printer features:

Share print, copy and fax resources through Wi-Fi with this Epson all-in-one printer. It prints with four-color inkjet technology and automatic duplexing for colorful, two-sided output and uses USB 2.0 for compatibility with a wired desktop or server. This Epson all-in-one printer copies documents directly and clearly with a CIS scan element.

Get this deal
$80 $60

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Epson

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go