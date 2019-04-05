Lexar’s 128GB Flash Drive has a built-in finger scanner for added security: $50 (Reg. $70)

- Apr. 5th 2019 3:02 pm ET

Amazon offers the Lexar 128GB JumpDrive Fingerprint-enabled USB Flash Drive for $49.99 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s down $20 from the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. This isn’t your everyday flash drive. It features a built-in fingerprint scanner, which can track up to 10 users at once. But don’t worry about the extra security slowing you down, as it promises “ultra-fast recognition in less than one second.” Includes 256-bit encryption and a three-year warranty. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you don’t need the fancy fingerprint features here, consider going with a PNY Elite-X 128GB flash drive for 50% less. It’s ultra-thin design is sure to stay out your way while working.

Lexar JumpDrive Finerprint USB Flash Drive features:

  • Up to 10 fingerprint IDs allowed
  • Ultra-fast recognition – less than 1 second
  • Easy set-up, no software driver needed (**Fingerprint registration software only compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10. Software required to create/edit accounts and adjust partition size. Regular flash drive use compatible with Windows, Linux and macOS.)
  • Securely protects files using 256-bit AES encryption
  • Three-year limited warranty
